Federal Reserve Bank of New York data show U.S. household debt reached a new high of $19.1 trillion this year, as inflation and the higher cost of living continue to put financial pressure on American families. As expenses climb, more consumers are turning to credit counseling and debt management agencies for help.

Money Management International reports its credit counseling volume is up 9.5% from last year. The agency says its average client has $40,200 in unsecured debt, an increase of 4.8% over the past year.

Clients are also trending younger. Gen Z is the agency’s fastest-growing client group, increasing 31% this year.

MMI financial analyst Ted Rossman said the increase in debt reflects broader economic pressures.

“A lot of this tracks back to the rising cost of living,” Rossman said.

Rossman said medical debt is a major factor.

“About one in five clients specifically cite medical bills as the reason they’re reaching out,” he told Boston 25.

Younger consumers are also facing a combination of financial challenges.

“A lot Gen Zers just feel that the deck is kind of stacked against them,” Rossman said. “They have this big student loan burden, then everything’s so expensive, and their salaries are not keeping pace.”

Four years ago, businessman David Merowitz found himself nearly $200,000 in debt.

“It was right around the pandemic,” Merowitz said. ”Job loss and different things were a factor... We were just trying to keep the lights on at the time.”

As high credit card interest rates added to the financial pressure, Merowitz decided to ask for help. He turned to MMI to discuss his options.

MMI helped him close his high-interest credit card accounts and put roughly $200,000 in debt into a repayment plan with one monthly payment at lower interest rates. Merowitz says the reduced interest saved him about $1,000 a month.

“That savings helped me pay down other debts, maintain day-to-day living expenses,” Merowitz said. ”It’s life-changing.”

The turnaround required Merowitz to give up his credit cards and rethink his spending.

“I think the hardest change actually was giving up the credit cards through the program,” Merowitz said.

“It’s absolutely great to seek out a credit counselor,” consumer advisor Clark Howard said. “The people there meet specific high standards, are properly trained, and they’re there for you.”

But he warns not all credit counselors are the same.

“Special warning, you have to make sure you’re using a legitimate one,” Howard said.

Consumer advocates say red flags can include demands for upfront fees or immediate payment. Consumers should also be wary of companies that guarantee quick credit repair or a specific increase in a credit score. Accurate negative information generally cannot legally be removed from a credit report simply because a consumer wants it removed.

Four years after partnering with MMI, Merowitz expects to be debt-free in January.

“I’m at the end of it, and I’m really happy that I am,” Merowitz said. “I look at it as triumph.”

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies can help consumers evaluate their finances and determine whether a debt management plan may be appropriate. Consumers can also contact their credit card companies directly to ask about lower interest rates or hardship options.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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