SUTTON, Mass. — Sutton’s Select Board is meeting Tuesday night to set a date for a special town meeting about the proposed data center.

Unified Global Packaging Group and the Kraft Group have proposed 10 data center buildings off Providence Road and Boston Road.

The buildings would each be approximately 250,000 square feet, with the full development requiring about 900 megawatts of electricity. If built, the development would be the fourth-largest data center in the United States.

Residents submitted a petition to the town on Nov. 17, signed by about 350 people concerned about the project.

The petition asks the town to amend its zoning bylaws to define a data center and temporarily prohibit data center construction.

Some residents have raised concerns about potential noise and light pollution, the impact on water and electricity resources, and the overall quality of life for people living near the development.

If a special town meeting is scheduled, residents could vote on the proposed zoning changes. A two-thirds majority would be needed for passage.

The select board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sutton Town Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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