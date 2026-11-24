DEDHAM, Mass. — A Thanksgiving storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and coastal impacts to Massachusetts, but the worst of it won’t arrive until later in the holiday, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

The storm is expected to affect the region from Thursday into Friday, with a Weather Alert in place as the system moves up the East Coast.

For anyone traveling, heading to a Thanksgiving gathering or planning an early trip home, Thursday morning offers the best window before conditions deteriorate later in the day.

Here’s the timeline for what to expect:

Thanksgiving morning: Mainly dry

Thanksgiving Day will start dry across Massachusetts, providing a relatively quiet window for morning travel.

The storm will still be developing and moving north along the East Coast during the morning hours.

Thanksgiving afternoon: Rain and wind develop

Conditions will begin changing Thursday afternoon as showers push into the region from the south.

Rain will become increasingly likely as the afternoon progresses, while winds will also begin picking up.

Anyone planning to travel Thursday should expect conditions to worsen later in the day.

Thanksgiving evening: Conditions quickly deteriorate

By Thursday evening, widespread rain and strong winds are expected across the region.

Coastal areas should also watch for storm surge as the system strengthens and moves closer to New England.

Thanksgiving night: Storm peaks

The worst conditions are expected Thanksgiving night into early Friday morning.

That is when Massachusetts is expected to see the storm’s heaviest rain, strongest winds, and greatest coastal storm surge.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph inland and 50 to 60 mph along the coast, with some of the strongest winds expected across the Cape and Islands, including Nantucket.

Those winds could make Thanksgiving night particularly difficult for anyone traveling.

Friday morning: Storm begins winding down

Conditions should gradually improve by sunrise Friday.

Showers will remain possible, and winds will stay gusty, but both are expected to be less intense than during the overnight peak.

Friday will remain mild and blustery, so the storm won’t be completely over even as the most significant impacts move away.

What will the weekend look like?

The weekend is expected to turn drier.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, blustery conditions, and wind gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday currently looks like the better of the two weekend days, with lighter winds, brighter skies, and somewhat warmer temperatures.

Thanksgiving storm timeline at a glance

Thursday morning: Dry and relatively quiet

Thursday afternoon: Showers develop, and winds increase

Thursday evening: Rain and wind become widespread

Thursday night: Storm peaks with heavy rain, 40-60 mph gusts and coastal impacts

Friday morning: Rain and wind begin easing

Friday: Lingering showers and blustery conditions

Saturday: Dry but windy

Sunday: Brighter, calmer and warmer

For Thanksgiving travelers, the key takeaway is timing: conditions start relatively quiet Thursday before deteriorating later in the day, with the most significant storm impacts expected Thanksgiving night.

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