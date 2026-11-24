Mass. — Drivers in Massachusetts could soon be required to move over for more vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

The state Legislature passed an expanded Move Over Law Monday that would require drivers to change lanes for utility workers and other disabled vehicles.

Currently, drivers are required to move over for emergency vehicles, highway maintenance crews and tow trucks.

The legislation would also increase fines. A first fine would rise from $100 to $200, while the highest fine would be $2,500.

Gov. Maura Healey has 10 days to sign the bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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