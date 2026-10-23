Airbnb changes house rules; see what 7 options and ‘reasonable requests’ hosts and users have now

Airbnb has updated its house rules, giving hosts an easier way to set expectations for guests and helping guests understand them.

The hosts can now choose from seven standard rules and add what the company called “reasonable requests.”

The rules and requests will be in one tab in the Listing editor, with checkout instructions moved from a separate tab.

Options include a maximum number of guests.

The standard rules now include:

Maximum overnight guests

Quiet hours

Events, and whether they’re permitted

Pets, including the number

Smoking, including vaping and e-cigarettes

Commercial photography

Lock up at checkout

The reasonable requests can include whether dishes should be washed and put away; laundry, for example, stripping the bed, starting a load, or gathering towels; trash removal; and turning off a utility before leaving, keeping in mind that “guests shouldn’t be asked to avoid using a listed amenity like air conditioning.”

“When adding a request, remember that most guests want to avoid unexpected chores. Asking them to do things a cleaner should handle can negatively affect their stay and your reviews,” Airbnb advises.

So what is reasonable or not, according to the company?

“To determine whether a request is reasonable, we consider the type of listing or stay and relevant local factors. We may grant exceptions based on your situation. For example, it may be reasonable to ask guests to dispose of trash in an animal-proof container in bear country or ask guests to limit shower time due to local drought-related water restrictions,” Airbnb said in its announcement.

If a request does not follow company policy, Airbnb will highlight it so a host can edit it. Airbnb will also email a host and give tips to help resolve it or to submit an appeal. If the request is not resolve, the listing may include an alert from Airbnb.

Contracts will be limited and if a host wants one, it will have to be uploaded in the listing settings, keeping in mind that Airbnb does not manage them.

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