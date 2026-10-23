Somerville woman sues Trader Joe’s after she says chicken wrap caused serious E. coli

ALLSTON, Mass. — A Somerville woman is one of two people suing Trader Joe’s, alleging they became sick after eating chicken wraps purchased from the store in August.

Meagan Bright of Somerville and another woman from South Carolina filed the lawsuit.

According to the suit, both women became sick after eating tarragon chicken wraps.

Bright says she purchased her wrap from the Trader Joe’s in Allston. She says she was hospitalized for a week with nausea, vomiting, and other stomach issues.

Her attorneys say she was diagnosed with a serious form of E. coli that can cause kidney damage.

Bright said she endured the worst physical pain she has ever experienced.

The lawsuit also mentions that the FDA is investigating dozens of similar E. coli cases connected to ready-to-eat chicken wraps.

The two women are seeking unspecified damages for medical expenses, as well as future pain and suffering and emotional distress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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