‘Very odd’: New England hospital evacuated after people sickened by mysterious illness

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A rehabilitation hospital in southern New England was evacuated and closed overnight after patients and staff suddenly fell ill.

Nine people at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island in North Smithfield began experiencing flu-like symptoms at the same time late Thursday, prompting an emergency response, WPRI-TV reported.

North Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Houle told reporters at the scene that emergency crews responded to the facility and immediately began checking the building for carbon monoxide.

“They went in with CO meters and gas meters to check for possible leaks. They weren’t registering anything on the meters,” Houle said. “We called in a hazmat team to check the building for what was the cause of the illness.”

Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island evacuated overnight Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island evacuated overnight

Houle noted that despite exhaustive efforts, the hazmat team couldn’t determine what caused the nausea, vomiting, headaches, and dizziness.

“It’s a very odd situation,” Houle said. “We don’t really have an explanation right now.”

Ambulances transported the sick to other local hospitals for treatment.

WPRI reported that the state fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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