‘Difficult but necessary’: Largest hospital system in Mass. announces more layoffs

BOSTON — Mass General Brigham, Massachusetts’ largest hospital system, is cutting jobs for the second time in less than two years as part of a “difficult but necessary” financial move.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, a spokesperson for the not-for-profit healthcare group said the latest round of layoffs is intended “to strengthen our long-term financial sustainability.”

“Mass General Brigham is continuing to make changes in how we operate. While previous actions helped improve our financial position, our operating performance still requires broader structural changes. To strengthen our long-term sustainability, we must improve coordination across our hospitals and care settings, accelerating our transition to a more integrated model of care,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “These are difficult but necessary decisions to ensure we can continue providing exceptional care for patients, advancing research and education, and investing in the people and programs that are central to our mission. This work will be guided by our clinicians who are closest to patient care. By taking these steps now, we are strengthening Mass General Brigham for the future and ensuring we can continue to serve our patients and communities for generations to come.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many jobs were being cut, but The Boston Globe reported that some pediatricians at Mass Eye and Ear are among those affected.

In February 2025, MGB said it was laying off hundreds of employees as part of a broader restructuring effort to address a significant budget deficit

About 85,000 people currently work for MGB, serving more than 400,000 members, data published on the system’s official website shows.

MGB reported a $59.2 million operating gain for fiscal year 2025, according to Stat News.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group