Smoke seen for miles as crews battle massive fire at Malden triple-decker

MALDEN, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at a triple-decker home in Malden on Friday afternoon.

The Malden Fire Department said the flames broke out at 85 Porter Street.

The department urged the public to avoid the area until further notice due to the large emergency response.

Video from a Boston 25 traffic camera showed billowing smoke rising into the sky near the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett.

Boston 25 Facebook followers also reported seeing the smoke from as far away as Melrose and Lynn.

Smoke rises from a Malden fire near Encore Boston Harbor. Smoke rises from a Malden fire near Encore Boston Harbor.

Images from the scene showed dozens of firefighters from multiple communities working to knock down the flames, with multiple ladder trucks blocking the street as smoke poured out of broken windows.

A witness told Boston 25 News reporter Elly Morillo that she noticed someone trapped in the fire, but that firefighters rescued them. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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