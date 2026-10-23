2 Mass. State Police troopers on leave after alleged rape at Martha’s Vineyard barracks

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two Massachusetts State Police troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities continue investigating an alleged sexual assault at State Police housing on Martha’s Vineyard.

Troopers Ryan Costello and Robert Branca were suspended with pay following allegations that a woman was raped by Boston Public Schools security guard Edward Brown in August.

The alleged assault occurred at temporary housing available to troopers at the State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs, Boston 25 News previously reported.

Mass. State Police barracks on Martha's Vineyard Mass. State Police barracks on Martha's Vineyard

Brown, 27, was allegedly visiting a trooper assigned to Martha’s Vineyard when the incident occurred. He has since been arrested, charged with rape, and placed on administrative leave from his job.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge last week and is due back in court in early December.

The case is also prompting changes at Massachusetts State Police facilities on the Islands.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble has prohibited overnight guests at barracks on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Troopers must also receive written approval before having visitors at the barracks.

“These allegations are deeply troubling,” Noble said in a statement. “The Massachusetts State Police are fully cooperating with the ongoing criminal investigation and conducting an internal review of applicable policies, visitor authorization procedures, and compliance with established requirements.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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