Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Mental counselor, friend of Sandra Birchmore testify today

BOSTON — Testimony is set to continue Friday in the federal trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

Friday marks the 10th day of the trial. A mental health counselor and a friend of Birchmore are expected to testify next.

The trial is scheduled for a half day, meaning fewer witnesses are expected, but the mental health counselor’s testimony could prove significant.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time of her death, and staging the scene at her Canton apartment to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors say Farwell believed he was the father of Birchmore’s unborn child until her death. DNA testing later determined that he was not the father.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Recap of Thursday’s testimony

The anticipated testimony follows a busy day in court Thursday, when three women who said they had affairs with Farwell testified.

A close friend of Birchmore also testified. The friend testified that she reached out to both Canton police and Massachusetts State Police following Birchmore’s death to share information about Farwell.

But testimony from Jason Pickard, the father of Birchmore’s unborn baby, appeared to be a key moment of the day.

Pickard testified that Birchmore never told him he was the father and instead told him that Farwell was the father.

He described Birchmore as “outgoing, sweet, direct,” adding, “She always knew what she wanted. She didn’t beat around the bush.”

During questioning by the defense, Pickard acknowledged that he knew about Birchmore’s mental health history, including a previous suicide attempt, and that she had been taking antidepressants.

Prosecutors later asked Pickard whether Birchmore ever told him she was contemplating suicide.

“No, ma’am,” he responded.

Pickard, under a grant of immunity, testified that he learned last year that he was the biological father of Birchmore’s unborn baby.

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