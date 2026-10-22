Mass.-based wholesale club offering members free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing back a Thanksgiving favorite, giving members the chance to bring home a free Butterball turkey ahead of the holiday.

Members who spend $150 or more in one transaction in-club, online, or in the app during Oct. 31 through Nov. 9 will qualify for one free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey.

The wholesale chain said members can access their free turkey coupon in the app or online beginning Nov. 14.

Turkeys must be claimed before Nov. 25.

The promotion is first-come, first-served until stores run out of turkeys.

There are 26 BJ’s Wholesale locations across Massachusetts and seven in New Hampshire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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