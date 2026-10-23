What Mass. residents need to know as 2027 health insurance open enrollment begins

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents looking for health insurance in 2027 can now shop for coverage, compare plans, and see whether they qualify for financial assistance.

The Massachusetts Health Connector kicked off the start of Open Enrollment on Friday.

Massachusetts residents can enroll in new health insurance coverage or review and update their existing health plans through Jan. 23, 2027.

“While President Trump is trying to strip away health care from millions of Americans and make coverage more expensive for families, here in Massachusetts, we’re doing everything we can to protect access to affordable, high-quality health care coverage and keep costs down,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “I encourage everyone to check out their options through the Health Connector, see what financial assistance is available and get covered for 2027.”

The deadline for coverage starting on Jan. 1 is Dec. 23, 2026.

Residents who make changes through Jan. 23 will not have coverage until Feb. 1, 2027.

Free Navigator enrollment assistance is available at 50 locations across the Commonwealth, with support offered in 29 languages.

Residents can find assistance near them or apply by visiting MAhealthconnector.org or calling 1-877-MA-ENROLL (1-877-623-6765). TTY users can dial 711.

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