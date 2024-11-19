‘Wonderful person’: Homeowner identifies woman killed in Boston dog attack that left 2 officers hurt

BOSTON — A woman mauled in a dog attack in Boston on Monday that also hurt her husband and two police officers died from her injuries, investigators announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of people bitten by a dog in the area of Dennison Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and a man who was also injured, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later passed away from her wounds.

Authorities said the attack happened inside a home and that the two victims owned the dog. Boston 25 News learned that the attack happened at the multi-family home owned by civil rights leader Jean McGuire.

McGuire, who identified the dog attack victim as Jeriline Brady McGinnis, said she was walking her own dog in a nearby park when McGinnis and her husband were attacked in a first-floor unit.

“She’s a wonderful person. A very generous, a very loving person. Loved animals,” McGuire said of McGinnis. “I’ve lost my sister. She’s a sister.”

McGinnis husband suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive the mauling, according to McGuire.

Two responding officers were also bitten by the dog, prompting another officer to fire at the animal, incapacitating it, according to police.

Police were not able to provide an update on the condition of the dog and would not comment on the dog’s breed.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the danger that officers were greeted with before three shots were fired on the dead-end street.

“I heard two shots, and I saw that the dog was down. About a minute or so later, less than that, I heard a third shot,” said one neighbor. “It was terrible.”

Boston Animal Control transported the dog who was shot and also took three additional dogs from the scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

