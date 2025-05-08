Lynn man gets prison time for making fentanyl, meth as heart-shaped candy on North Shore

BOSTON — A Lynn man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his role in a massive drug ring on the North Shore that made the illicit drugs look like heart-shaped candy.

Prosecutors called the 2023 bust “one of the largest single-location seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine” in Massachusetts and the region.

Millions of doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine laced pills and powder, with street value estimated to be over $7 million, were seized in November 2023, prosecutors said.

Sebastien Bejin, a/k/a “Bash,” 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris handed down his sentence.

In January, Bejin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Bejin was charged in November 2023 along with Emilio Garcia and Deiby Felix. They were later indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2023.

Garcia pleaded guilty on Feb. 7. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

Felix pleaded guilty on Feb. 3. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.

Authorities launched an investigation in July 2023 after an overdose death in Salem, which led investigators to the drug trafficking ring led by Bejin, Garcia and Felix.

On Nov. 1, 2023 searches were conducted at four locations frequented by Bejin and Garcia.

The searches yielded a massive amount of illicit drugs, including nine kilograms (20 pounds) of pink heart shaped fentanyl-laced pills pressed to look like candy, prosecutors said.

Investigators also seized additional narcotics and five firearms.

During the course of the investigation, more than 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized, along with multiple additional kilograms of cocaine and dozens of kilograms of cutting agents, including xylazine, that are used to adulterate controlled substances.

“In total, more than an estimated eight million individual doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine laced pills and powder was seized. The street value is believed to be upwards of $8 million,” Foley said in her statement.

Garcia and Bejin would travel to the stash location daily and then bring quantities of suspected controlled substances from the premises to supply lower-level dealers, prosecutors said.

A search of Felix’s home resulted in the seizure of more than three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of pressed pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl and a firearm.

Later, during a search of the basement of Felix’s home, investigators found “a clandestine drug laboratory” that had been built into a small room, prosecutors said.

Multiple industrial pill presses, mixing equipment and other manufacturing paraphernalia and equipment were also recovered, prosecutors said.

Investigators also found more than 100 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder within multiple large storage bins in the laboratory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

