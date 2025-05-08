Middleboro man found guilty of killing his parents in their home in 2020, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Middleboro man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his parents in their home in late 2020, the district attorney said Thursday.

Ryan True, 25, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of his parents, Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

True was convicted following a 7-day jury trial for the case of parricide in Brockton Superior Court. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.

On the morning of Dec. 10, 2020, Middleboro Police officers responded to a home at 3 Highland St. for a well-being check, after getting a call from David True’s boss saying he had not shown up for work.

When officers arrived, they forced entry into the home and found the bodies of Renee True and David True, Cruz said. Both victims had multiple stab wounds and had been left in the home covered in blankets.

After the initial police response, Ryan True returned to the crime scene and surrendered to police without further incident.

During his arraignment in December 2020 to face murder charges, Ryan True appeared in court with bandages on his hands, which had been sliced during the fatal stabbings.

Ryan True stabbed his father during an altercation then stabbed his mother when she came home, the Associated Press reported at the time. A half-brother told authorities that Ryan True had mental health issues and had not been taking his medication, prosecutors said at the time.

David True worked for a paving and excavation company in Easton and Renee True drove a bus for special education students for the town’s schools, The Associated Press reported at the time of the killings.

