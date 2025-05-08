17-year-old arrested in Mattapan with large-capacity firearm and 29 rounds in magazine, police say

BOSTON — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Mattapan for carrying a large-capacity firearm with 29 rounds of ammunition inserted into the magazine, police said Thursday.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, is charged with delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a firearm; delinquent to wit, carrying a loaded firearm; delinquent to wit, possession of a large capacity feeding device; and delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

At about 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling the area of Woodmere Avenue when they saw a group of four males walking in the area, police said.

One of the males was walking with his right arm pinned to his body, and began to manipulate an unknown object in his waistband area, police said.

At this time, officers exited their cruiser to investigate. Police said the officers approached the group and immediately approached one of the males “as they feared he was armed with a weapon.”

“A pat frisk was conducted, and officers observed the handle of a firearm sticking out of the front of his waistband,” police said.

The boy was placed into handcuffs, and officers were quickly able to secure the firearm.

Detectives who responded to the scene determined that the firearm was a Keltec PMR 30 with one round in the chamber and 29 rounds of ammunition inserted into the magazine, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

