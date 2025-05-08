Funeral to be held for baby found dead in NH pond; Police release artist rendering of victim

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A public funeral service for Baby “Grace” Doe, the unidentified infant found in a pond in late March, is scheduled for Monday.

Services will be held at Connor-Healey Funeral Home at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to pay their respects.

“This baby deserves to be recognized,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr. “The way she was discarded is heartbreaking, and it is important that we give her a proper farewell.”

Authorities named her “Grace” as a reflection of the compassion and dignity a caring community can offer, and to recognize the kindness extended to her by those who wanted her life to be remembered.

In her memory, a compassionate artist created a tribute portrait of Baby Grace.

“No matter the circumstances, every life deserves honor and remembrance,” Chief Marr said.

Baby "Grace" Doe Manchester nh infant in pond (Manchester NH Police Department)

The newborn‘s body was found in the pond at Pine Island Park in Manchester on March 27.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about what happened to her.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-716-7236. Tips and related information can also be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040. Tips and related photos can also be uploaded anonymously at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

