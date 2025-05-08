Two arrested in Worcester after large crowd surrounds federal agents, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were arrested after a large crowd encircled federal agents on Thursday afternoon.

According to Worcester Police, they responded to a call on Eureka Street that a “hostile crowd” had surrounded a federal agent.

Video from the scene shows several ICE officers being followed by a crowd while they appear to take a person into custody.

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE Boston for information about that investigation.

Worcester Police say two individuals were placed under arrest “as a result of their behavior after Worcester Police officers arrived” to the scene.

The names of those individuals were not released and it’s unclear what charges they will be facing.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

