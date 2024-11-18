Four people attacked by dog in Roxbury; one sustains life-threatening injuries, police say

ROXBURY — Four people were rushed to the hospital Monday evening, one with life-threatening injuries, after being attacked by a dog in Roxbury, according to police.

Boston police responded to Dennison Street in Roxbury for a report of two people bitten by a dog around 4:49 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening- injuries, police said. Information on the other victim’s condition was not made immediately available.

A Boston police officer fired his gun at the dog while responding to the incident. Police did not state whether the attacking dog was killed.

While responding to the incident, two Boston police officers also suffered minor injuries after being bitten by the dog. Both officers were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police were not able to provide an update on the condition of the dog.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

BPD says four people bitten by dog in Roxbury, one person has life threatening injuries. Another resident, two officers have non-life threatening injuries. Dog shot by police & others now being removed from property #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/dHiMAJ9tUm — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 18, 2024

