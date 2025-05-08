Michael Proctor’s former boss disputed over validity, integrity of Karen Read’s murder investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — Day 12 of Karen Read’s murder retrial featured only one witness on the stand for hours – Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik.

Bukhenik was the supervisor in charge of the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe in January of 2022.

He oversaw former state trooper Michael Proctor, who was let go after several violations, including derogatory texts about Karen Read during the investigation.

The prosecution and Bukhenik outlined their early findings at the scene of 34 Fairview Road in Canton. He began the investigation with Proctor in the morning of January 29, 2022.

They also outlined several surveillance clips from John O’Keefe’s driveway, CF McCarthy’s, and the Waterfall between January 28-29 2022.

Bukhenik also spoke on the missing shoe of John O’Keefe’s.

He explained, “Our theory had evolved to a vehicle strike.”

Bukhenik and Proctor saw O’Keefe’s body at the hospital after he was found dead.

“I saw pooling of blood underneath his head,” he explained. “There was seepage of blood into the sheets... There was also swelling, discoloration, a large amount of blood pooling underneath his eyelids.”

In the afternoon, defense attorney Alan Jackson grilled Bukhenik on not reprimanding Proctor regarding his text messages.

Bukhenik responded, “The investigation was done with honor, integrity, and all the evidence pointed in one direction, one direction only.”

Jackson asked, “Honor and integrity by Michael Proctor?!”

He continued, “If you don’t properly supervise your subordinates in an investigation, failing to properly supervise them could increase the chances that mistakes are made. Is that right?”

Bukhenik responded, “That is one possibility.”

Karen Read also spoke briefly outside of court, saying it’s unclear whether she’ll take the stand.

Day 13 of the retrial begins Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

