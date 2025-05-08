Boston Police capture 3 people on the department’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — Boston Police have captured three people on the department’s “Most Wanted” list.

On Thursday, the Department of Corrections arrested Brendan Houlihan, 49, in Weymouth, police said Thursday.

Houlihan was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Plymouth District Court for escape from a penal institution, and out of Dorchester District Court for multiple counts of assault and battery.

On Wednesday, at about 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Ray Johnson, 42, of Dorchester, on a warrant in the area of 128 Gordon Ave. in Hyde Park, police said.

Johnson was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for unarmed assault with intent to rob.

Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list Boston Police Department (Boston Police Department)

Later Wednesday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Krishnamarie Santiago-Cosme, 26, of Jamaica Plain on a warrant in the area of 16 Supple Road in Dorchester.

Santiago-Cosme was wanted for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous Weapon, threat to commit a crime, and larceny under $1,200, police said.

Johnson and Santiago-Cosme are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Gerald Vick -- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm

-- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm Edward DeLossantos -- Firearms

-- Firearms Maurise Hunt -- Assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group