‘Guy you wanted as your backup’: MSP trooper killed in wrong-way crash remembered as hero

DANVERS, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police trooper who died following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning is being remembered as a hero.

Governor Maura Healey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble identified the fallen trooper as Kevin Trainor during a late-morning news conference at the state police barracks in Danvers.

Trainor, 30, was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 and immediately responded to assist, Massachusetts State Police leaders and Healey said Wednesday.

Trainor’s cruiser was then struck moments later by a Jeep traveling south on the northbound side of the highway. Trainor was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Noble said Wednesday that Trainor “epitomized what it means to be a public servant” in the state.

“He was the guy you wanted as your backup,” Noble added.

Trainor graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023 after previously serving as a corrections officer.

Healey praised Trainor and expressed that Trainor’s actions almost certainly prevented further tragedy.

“Trooper Trainor died a hero and not for his actions, and there would be a lot of grieving families today,” Healey said.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Trainor leaves behind several siblings, his fiancée Jessia, and his mother, Barbara.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name hasn’t been released.

Route 1 northbound at Walnut Street in Saugus was closed for hours, leaving morning commuters on the North Shore stuck in gridlock traffic. The highway reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

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