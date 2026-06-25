NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Interstate 290 Eastbound will be closed for several hours after a car crash ignited in flames on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near Exit 28 in Northborough, according to officials. Video from a viewer sent to Boston 25 shows the car rolled over on its side, engulfed in flames.

Traffic alert: Car fire on I-290 East shuts down lanes in Northborough

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT says.

The crash is expected to shut down I-290 for at least several hours.

Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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