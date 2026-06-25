Traffic alert: Car fire on I-290 East shuts down lanes in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Interstate 290 Eastbound will be closed for several hours after a car crash ignited in flames on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened near Exit 28 in Northborough, according to officials. Video from a viewer sent to Boston 25 shows the car rolled over on its side, engulfed in flames.
“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT says.
The crash is expected to shut down I-290 for at least several hours.
Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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