25 Investigates: Mass. detects 294 wrong-way drivers in pilot program, prompting huge expansion plan

BOSTON — Massachusetts is expanding its wrong-way detection system and committing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. 25 Investigates wanted to know how well the detection system worked at its 16 locations as part of a pilot program that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation rolled out in 2022.

Through a public records request, 25 Investigates obtained new data showing how often drivers enter highways in the wrong direction — and how many turn around. A 25 Investigates analysis of MassDOT records found the state’s pilot program, launched in 2022, detected 294 wrong-way drivers.

“It’s been a real eye-opener for all 50 states, is that you start to see how many people actually are getting onto your highways the wrong way on a regular basis,” said Jonathan Gulliver, undersecretary of transportation and Massachusetts highway administrator, in an exclusive interview with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

MASSDot data on wrong-way drivers detected where technology is installed in 16 pilot locations:

2022: 21

2023: 96

2024: 88

2025: 66

As of May 6th, 2026: 23

Gulliver said the numbers reflect a persistent and dangerous problem.

“Wrong-way crashes are some of the most deadly, and they’re also ones that can cause multiple casualties,” he said.

Since 2021, Massachusetts has identified 43 deadly wrong-way crashes through May 6, 2026.

The state has seen the consequences firsthand in recent months. In May, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor responded to an alert about a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield and collided head-on with that vehicle at the end of his shift — likely preventing further tragedy.

Later that month, a state police cruiser and another wrong-way driver crashed head-on on Route 1. Both drivers survived.

The detection system uses cameras, lights, and signage to warn drivers and prompt them to turn around while simultaneously alerting highway operations and state police.

Data from the pilot show:

168 drivers (57%) self-corrected

126 drivers (43%) did not

“What do you think is the number one reason drivers end up going the wrong way on Massachusetts highways?” Kavanaugh asked.

“Driver confusion is one of the big ones. And that’s where you have these antiquated ramp systems, and we have older highways in Massachusetts that have some of these ramp systems where you’re on ramps and off ramps right next to each other,” Gulliver said.

He pointed to side-by-side ramp configurations and short on-ramps across the state, including along Route 128/95 and various state routes, as contributing factors. Roads like Route 1 and Route 9, with multiple direct access points to businesses, present additional challenges.

“Our number one priority with all of these locations is to make sure that we at least eliminate that driver confusion,” Gulliver said.

Officials say impairment is another major factor.

“It’s one of the reasons why we want to roll this program out more broadly is to have more detection and take some proactive action where we can do it,” Gulliver said.

Massachusetts is now expanding the system from 16 pilot locations to more than 430 sites statewide. The next phase includes new signage, additional cameras, faster detection, and, in some locations, automatic alerts on highway signs. Future versions could alert drivers directly inside their vehicles.

The multi-year expansion is expected to cost between $50 million and $75 million. Changes are already underway. New wrong-way signage has been installed on the southbound ramp from Route 128 to Route 35 in Danvers, the site of a fatal crash in December.

“One death on our highway is too many, you can’t put a cost on a life, and if we can prevent even one person from getting killed by a wrong-way driver, I think it’s worth it,” Gulliver said.

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