Winter storm warning issued across Mass. as heavy snow approaches

DEDHAM, Mass. — All of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning ahead of a massive weather system that could dump 1-2 feet of snow across the region this weekend.

The warning is in effect for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Berkshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storm WARNING officially issued across the region! This comes as no surprise, but it's always iconic ahead of a big storm ❄️ pic.twitter.com/E4iDXrhxtT — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 23, 2026

Travel could be very difficult or impossible during the storm.

“Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination,” the NWS warned. “Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especiallycautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car iswinterized and in good working order.”

The Boston 25 Weather team is calling for up to 24 inches of snow along the coast, including the North Shore and South Shore. Fifteen to 20 inches of snow is likely across nearly all of the rest of Massachusetts. Cape Cod and the Islands are in for about 8 to 15 inches.

Numbers have trended higher slightly. Remember, this is TOTAL snow from midday Sunday through Monday evening. You will probably wake up to 12-15" Monday morning and the rest will continue to fall. @boston25 @tuckerweather @VickiGrafWX pic.twitter.com/g6RvWtaiR2 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 23, 2026

This storm will be a long-duration event, the Boston 25 Weather team warned.

Snow is expected to start falling early Sunday afternoon, with the storm ramping up through the evening and into Monday afternoon.

An extreme cold warning and cold weather advisory are also in effect in Massachusetts due to dangerously cold arctic air that will be in place on Saturday morning.

Extreme Cold Headlines are in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect wind chills to dip into the -10 to -25 degree range. If going outside this weekend, be sure to bundle in layers and limit time outside. #MAWX #CTWX #RIWX pic.twitter.com/NzGZ69HSGo — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 22, 2026

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

