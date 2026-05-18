Canton teacher on administrative leave after reported allegations, investigation underway

CANTON, Mass. — A teacher from Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton is currently on administrative leave as the district investigates “reported allegations.”

The school did not disclose to Boston 25 the teacher’s identity or the nature of these allegations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remain our highest priority. We understand that situations such as this may raise questions and concerns within our community. Due to the ongoing nature of this personnel matter and investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time,” a spokesperson said in a letter to students and families.

The Canton Police Department validated the letter but did not further comment on any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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