Driver dead after wild rollover crash into Hanson home

HANSON, Mass. — The driver of a truck that rolled over and sheared off the front of a home and spurred a road closure in Hanson Monday evening is dead.

Police asked drivers to avoid High Street between Holmes and Main Street after the car hit a home during the rollover crash.

Hanson police told Boston 25 News that the driver, a 57-year-old Hanson man, was pronounced after being rushed to Brockton Hospital after being extracted from the truck.

The crash left a massive hole in the front of the home.

Wild rollover crash that sent truck into Hanson home spurs road closure

Hanson police say High Street is expected to remain closed through most of Monday night.

“Please seek alternate routes at this time and avoid the area while emergency personnel operate on scene,” Hanson police posted on Facebook.

Boston 25 News is working if any of the residents of the home were hurt.

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