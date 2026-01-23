Hour-by-hour futurecast maps: See when huge winter storm arrives in Mass., how long it lasts

A long-duration winter storm is coming to Massachusetts this weekend, bringing the potential for 1-2 feet of snow.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the region from Sunday through Monday evening.

Utility and road crews were out in full force, preparing for possible power outages and dangerous driving conditions.

The storm is expected to move in around lunchtime on Sunday and persist into Monday evening.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along the coastline, where up to 24 inches of snow is possible.

Fifteen to 20 inches of snow is likely across most of Massachusetts.

Cape Cod and the Islands are in for about 8 to 15 inches.

In addition to the snow, cold weather advisories are in place for Saturday due to dangerously cold air.

