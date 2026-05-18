Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler spotted at popular South Shore ice cream shop

QUINCY, Mass. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was spotted at a popular South Shore ice cream shop over the weekend.

The rock-and-roll icon visited Bella’s Creamery at 652 Washington Street in Quincy.

A photo shared on the shop’s Facebook page showed Tyler holding an ice cream cone and posing for a selfie with a worker.

"You never know who is going to stop by for a delicious Dave’s coffee ice cream," the post read.

Bella’s Creamery also operates locations in Weymouth and Wrentham.

Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970.

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