Long-duration winter storm could dump 1-2 feet of snow on Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Ready the shovel and gas up the snowblower! Massachusetts is in for what could be the biggest storm since January 2022.

Bay Staters on Friday were bracing for a massive, long-duration winter storm that’s slated to move into Massachusetts this weekend, which could dump 1-2 feet of snow across the region.

Sunday will arrive midday Sunday, peak in the evening-night, and linger through Monday. This is a long one. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/iwEJNrbnHG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 23, 2026

The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert for extreme cold on Saturday, followed by impactful snowfall on Sunday into Monday.

Dangerous arctic air will push in Friday night, with wind chills of -10 to -30 peaking on Saturday morning, according to Meteorologist Shiri Spear. Highs will make it into just the teens.

“If you’ve got to walk the dog tomorrow morning, cover your fingers...cover your face, cover your ears,” Spear said in her Friday forecast. You don’t want exposed skin because frostbite would be a threat."

Sunday then brings the main event, with snow likely starting around lunchtime. The storm is expected to intensify throughout the afternoon into the evening.

“We’ve got some of our peak snow that’s going to happen Sunday night...There’s a lot of cleanup happening Monday...A lot of school cancellations. I’m expecting no school on Monday.”

An additional 3-6 inches of snow could fall during the day on Monday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along the coastline, where up to 24 inches of snow is possible. A foot to 20 inches of snow is likely across most of Massachusetts. These areas will see a lighter, fluffier snow.

Cape Cod and the Islands is in for about 8 to 12 inches, where wetter snow will help compact accumulations, keeping totals slightly lower in those areas.

“When all is said and done, 12-20 inches of snow here, widespread,” Spear said. “It’s a lot of snow...The plow drivers are going to be out there for hours.”

After the storm wraps up, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday looks frigid again with highs in the low 20s.

