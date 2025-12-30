Will Patriots star Stefon Diggs be suspended? Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns weighs in

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at his Dedham home in early December.

A police report and court documents obtained Tuesday by Boston 25 News allege Diggs slapped and choked his personal chef during a dispute over money she claims he owes her.

Diggs has denied the allegations and faces arraignment in January.

This all comes with the Patriots on the verge of beginning their postseason push.

Will Diggs be around to help the Patriots in their attempt to capture a seventh Super Bowl, or will the NFL discipline him?

“He very well could be,” Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns said when asked if he thought Diggs could be suspended.

“He’s facing a serious charge, a felony charge, which means the NFL is going to investigate this,” Stearns said. “I’ve been told by someone with intimate knowledge of how that process works that it’s all going to come down to the evidence. If he’s put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, like Jabrill Peppers was last year...He was on it for six weeks. While there are differences in Peppers’ and Diggs’ cases, if he’s put on that list, you don’t come off the list very quickly.”

Stearns added that he was surprised to see the Patriots publicly express support for Diggs, given the details revealed in the police report.

“I’m a little bit surprised with three words: ‘We support Stefon,’” Stearns said. “For one reason: The Patriots have a longstanding zero-tolerance policy with anything like this. Again, these are only accusations.”

