Boston dining hall remains closed for summer students after mice violations, pre-planned projects

A major dining hall is still closed on Wentworth’s campus two weeks after it temporarily shut down due to a mice infestation and violations found by the city.

The Beatty Hall dining area closed in early May after city inspectors found traces of mice and rodents around the food.

Wentworth told Boston 25 Tuesday that they’ve been actively addressing the issues found in Beatty Hall.

In a message that went out to the community Friday, it read:

“While the dining area will remain temporarily closed for a bit longer, we are taking the opportunity to make additional improvements and to align with a previously scheduled utility shutdown. The result will be a dining facility that best serves our community.”

They go on to say that the school’s already made structural repairs to the dining area including new blockings, wall patching, ceiling tile replacement, and removal of obsolete infrastructure.

The preplanned construction project for May 20-21, they said, would turn off gas and water in the building.

The redirected students to other nearby dining halls, and also told them food trucks on campus during certain times would be free of charge for students.

“I’ve talked with a couple people who are kind of annoyed,” said one student. “It’s not super convenient to go to the other ones.”

As for the food trucks, they told Boston 25 that so far they’ve drawn massive lines and often run out of food.

Senior Quentyn May said, “First day, it sold out within an hour, and there’s no food on campus. Today, I stood in line for an hour and a half to get food.”

Boston 25 observed a large line already formed before one of the food trucks opened for the late afternoon.

While they understand the necessary changes, summer students Tuesday were frustrated with this interfered with prepaid meal plans.

One finished, “Instead of studying on your finals, getting ready for whatever projects, you got to go figure out where you’re getting lunch, where you’re getting dinner.”

Wentworth said they’re still working with their licensed pest management contractor to support the ongoing inspection and treatment of Beatty Hall.

They finished in their letter:

“We are grateful to everyone working to bring Beatty back into service, and to our community for your continued patience and understanding.

The health of our students, faculty, and staff is among our highest priorities, and we will share another update as soon as we are able to confirm a reopening timeline for Beatty Dining Commons..."

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