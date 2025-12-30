Patriots star Stefon Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs is facing serious criminal charges, Boston 25 News has learned.

Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots thrashed the New York Giants, court documents show.

Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court in Dedham on Tuesday, seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed.

A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

The veteran wide receiver is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

New England won their first AFC East division title since 2019 this past weekend and has a chance to secure a first-round playoff bye with a win in Week 18 and a Denver Broncos loss.

In 17 games this season, Diggs has racked up 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Patriots for comment.

Boston 25 News will continue to follow this story and update as soon as more information becomes available.

