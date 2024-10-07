Local

Patriots safety charged with assault, strangulation after altercation, police say

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Patriots safety charged with assault, strangulation after altercation, police say GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Patriots safety is facing charges of assault, strangulation, and drug possession after an altercation in Braintree on Saturday morning.

According to police Jabrill Peppers, 29 was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a home. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people, police say.

Peppers is being charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance believed to be Cocaine.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Peppers was named one of the Patriots captains before the season began.

Peppers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Patriots for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read