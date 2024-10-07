Patriots safety charged with assault, strangulation after altercation, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Patriots safety is facing charges of assault, strangulation, and drug possession after an altercation in Braintree on Saturday morning.

According to police Jabrill Peppers, 29 was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a home. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people, police say.

Peppers is being charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance believed to be Cocaine.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Peppers was named one of the Patriots captains before the season began.

Peppers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Patriots for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

