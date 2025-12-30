Patriots’ Stefon Diggs accused of attacking personal chef in dispute over pay, police report shows
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing serious criminal charges after an alleged domestic assault incident involving his personal chef at his Dedham home earlier this month.
According to court documents and a Dedham Police Department report obtained by Boston 25 News, Diggs is facing a felony strangulation or suffocation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an encounter on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”
The police report, dated Dec. 16, 2025, states that the alleged victim, who identified herself as Diggs’ personal chef, initially hesitated to file charges “due to his fame” but later changed her mind and provided a detailed statement describing the incident.
During a dispute over her pay, the victim claimed Diggs smacked her and placed his hands around her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe and feel lightheaded. She reported pain and difficulty swallowing after the alleged assault.
The report notes that the victim described feeling “the effect of strangulation,” said she “could have blacked out,” and claimed she feared for her safety.
Before the altercation, the victim told police that she and Diggs had been texting about the money.
“You will be paying me out for the season & the money you said you would give me,” the victim said in one text included in the documents. Diggs responded, “I don’t gotta do a mf thing...You can get whoever you want. You got my address, tell them come take the money.”
The victim claimed Diggs owed her at least one month’s worth of pay, according to the report, telling police that she needed him to sign off on payments to get paid.
“She said that she is normally paid by wire transfer, and the initial agreement was for weekly pay. She said that since she has been working, she has been getting paid monthly instead,” police wrote in the report. “As of now, she said that she still believes she is owed a month’s pay.”
The judge said she’d take the request under advisement before ruling that the report could be made public.
The victim told police she had worked for Diggs since July and had recently been told that her employment was not needed for the week of the alleged incident. She claimed she was asked to leave Diggs’ home and was not provided financial assistance for lodging.
After the alleged assault, the victim told police she left her position and later received messages from Diggs asking her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Police documented multiple attempts to contact Diggs after the report was filed.
The veteran wide receiver is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.
In a statement in response to the court hearing, a spokesperson for the Patriots announced that Diggs has denied the allegations and said the team will stand in support of him.
“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the statement read. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”
The NFL also commented on the investigation, telling Boston 25 News in a statement, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”