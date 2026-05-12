Sea of blue at wake for fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor

PEABODY, Mass. — Family, friends, and colleagues are gathering on Tuesday to say goodbye to Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver last week.

A wake is being held for Trainor at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Powerful photos and video showed a sea of blue as thousands lined up outside the funeral home to pay their respects to the late 30-year-old North Shore native.

The ceremonial walk-by for Trainor started around 3 p.m., with troopers, officers, and other emergency officials slowly filing in and out of the funeral home in a solemn show of solidarity.

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Authorities said Trainor was struck and killed when 55-year-old Hernan Marrero, of Roslindale, was driving the wrong way on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Trainor’s shift had just ended when he heard the emergency call and chose to respond.

Marrero also died in the crash.

25 Investigates has learned that police have cited Marrero for driving the wrong way before.

The incident happened somewhere on Mystic Ave in Somerville. Police also gave him two speeding tickets and an equipment violation.

Investigators have still not said why he was driving the wrong way.

Trainor graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023 after previously serving as a corrections officer.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said Trainor “epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” while fellow troopers said they believe his actions saved lives.

Flowers and tributes have been placed at the State Police barracks in Danvers, where Trainor was assigned, forming a growing memorial in his honor.

Trainor’s funeral Wednesday morning at St. James Church in Salem at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and his fiancée.

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