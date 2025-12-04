Brian Walshe murder trial: Ana Walshe’s alleged lover testifies about their relationship

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new witness took the stand Thursday in the Brian Walshe murder trial, revealing intimate details about Ana Walshe’s personal life before her disappearance.

William Fastow, a Washington, D.C. real estate professional, testified that he and Ana Walshe were in an intimate relationship. He said he sold Ana the townhouse where she was living in D.C., and the two began spending time together at dinners, bars, and social events. Their relationship grew closer, and they started communicating daily and eventually spending holidays together.

Fastow told jurors Ana was concerned about how her husband, Brian Walshe, would learn about the relationship.

“Ana felt it was really important that when Brian was to find out about the relationship, that she would hear it from her,” Fastow said. “She had expressed great concern. I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity if he found out a different way.”

The judge ruled that text messages between Ana and Fastow will be admitted into evidence, though some portions may be redacted.

The court also announced that sentencing on two charges Brian Walshe has already pleaded guilty to — disposing of Ana’s body and lying to police — will be postponed until after the jury reaches a verdict on the murder charge.

