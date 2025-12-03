Watch live: Day 3 of testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial

Day 3 of testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial is expected to include records from JetBlue, Lyft, and Uber, as well as statements from state and local police and a K9 handler.

Jurors in the trial of Brian Walshe on Tuesday heard about troubling internet searches made on a device in the Walshe family, which were discovered by police after Ana Walshe went missing.

The searches, made between New Year’s Day and January 4th, included queries such as ‘how to dispose of a body’ and ‘how to get blood out of hardwood floors.’

In court, jurors were shown images of items recovered from a dumpster near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother, including Ana Walshe’s boots and her COVID-19 vaccination card.

Jurors also saw a photo of a cut on one of Walshe’s thumbs.

Brian Walshe has denied murdering his wife, claiming she died of natural causes, although he has pled guilty to disposing of her body and lying to police.

Testimony is expected to resume at 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

