Watch live: Day 2 of testimony in Brian Walshe’s trial after stunning defense claim

DEDHAM, Mass. — Witness testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, on New Year’s Day 2023.

Before jury selection, Walshe pleaded guilty to charges of lying to police and disposing of Ana’s body. But his defense team argues Ana wasn’t murdered at all — claiming she died from a sudden, unexplained medical event.

During opening statements on Monday, defense attorney Larry Tipton told jurors that Walshe panicked after allegedly finding Ana dead in bed following a New Year’s Eve party, leading him to lie to investigators and hide her remains.

“It didn’t make sense to Brian Walshe. It was confusing. He never thought anybody would believe that Ana Walshe was alive one minute and dead the next,” Tipton said.

Prosecutors, however, say Walshe carefully planned his wife’s killing.

They pointed to chilling internet searches before and after Ana’s disappearance and evidence recovered from a dumpster near Walshe’s mother’s home — including a hatchet, hacksaw, and drugs — all allegedly bearing Ana’s DNA.

“They will explain that Ana Walshe’s DNA was found on items in the dumpster, including drugs, the hatchet, and the hacksaw,” said prosecutor Gregory Connor.

Cohasset police officers were the first to testify. More witnesses are expected throughout the day.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

