Opening statements begin in Brian Walshe’s trial, man accused of killing his wife

DEDHAM, Mass. — Opening statements begin today in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, the man who is accused of killing his wife, Ana, on New Year’s Day 2023.

The trial is taking place at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, where prosecutors will attempt to prove that Brian Walshe murdered his wife despite not finding a body yet.

Boston defense attorney Elyse Hershon commented on the challenges prosecutors face, stating, “if a juror doesn’t know how she died, that’s not a conviction, they can not convict on that.”

Before jury selection, Brian Walshe dropped a bombshell and pled guilty to tampering with his wife’s body, but maintained his innocence regarding the murder charges.

Walshe, appearing before Judge Diane Freniere in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, entered a plea of guilty on charges of misleading police and unlawful disposal of a body.

“I’m here to plead guilty,” Walshe told Freniere. She then allowed the changes after asking him a series of questions.

Evidence presented by prosecutors includes Walshe’s initial lies to police about Ana’s whereabouts, grim internet searches on a child’s iPad about body disposal, and surveillance footage of Walshe purchasing cleaning supplies and disposing of trash in dumpsters.

The 16 jurors selected include the 12 who will decide on the case, plus four alternate jurors.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Walshe will serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole, but it’s possible at any point during the trial to enter another plea deal for a lesser charge like second-degree murder, which would allow for parole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

