Popular Mass. Chinese food restaurant closing its doors for good after 54 years

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A popular Chinese food restaurant in Massachusetts has announced plans to close its doors for good after 54 years.

Mon Kou, located on Washington Street in Attleboro, is closing on Sunday, May 31, according to a post on the eatery’s website.

The Mon Kou family said the decision to close is due to retirement.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a mix of emotions — gratitude for the countless memories, pride in the meals we’ve shared, and sadness in saying goodbye,” the family’s post read. “We want to extend our deepest thanks to our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Since opening in 1971, the eatery has been known for hosting holiday and birthday parties, engagement celebrations, Super Bowl watch events, and Fantasy Football draft nights.

Mon Kou says it looks forward to customers stopping in for a final pu pu platter and scorpion bowl as business operations wind down.

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