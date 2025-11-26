Previewing the Brian Walshe trial: Bob Ward, Elyse Hershon break down the grisly murder case

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 News is diving deep into one of Massachusetts’ most closely watched murder trials with the launch of the Brian Walshe Trial Podcast, hosted by veteran crime reporter Bob Ward and Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon.

Ward has covered the Walshe case from the very beginning, starting in January 2023 when Massachusetts State Police searched for Ana Walshe in Cohasset. Now, as opening statements and the first witnesses are set for Monday, Dec. 1, Ward and Hershon will break down the courtroom drama each week.

Hershon brings more than a decade of experience in criminal defense, including co-counsel in 17 murder cases. Together, the pair will analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, offering listeners insight into the legal strategies at play.

What to expect

Why Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and illegal disposal of Ana Walshe’s body—but not to murder.

to misleading police and illegal disposal of Ana Walshe’s body—but not to murder. Defense strategy: Will jurors hear about Walshe’s notorious internet searches?

Will jurors hear about Walshe’s notorious internet searches? Could Walshe testify? And what would that mean for the trial?

And what would that mean for the trial? Impact of Michael Proctor: The former State Police trooper involved in the Karen Read case is listed as a defense witness.

The former State Police trooper involved in the Karen Read case is listed as a defense witness. What’s at stake: If convicted of first-degree murder, Walshe faces life without parole. Second-degree could mean parole eligibility.

Ward and Hershon will also explore whether a plea deal is possible and what both sides risk after the high-profile Karen Read trial.

“It’s a fascinating case,” Ward said. “We’ll be here every week to break it down.”

The first episode dropped on Wednesday afternoon on the Boston 25 News YouTube channel. Follow Boston 25 News for updates and subscribe to the podcast for weekly analysis.

