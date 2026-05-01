These common workplace habits could be quietly killing your chances of a promotion

If you’re hoping to move up at work, it may not just come down to how hard you work. Surveys show more than half of managers say they’ve passed over employees for promotion because of workplace habits, not skills. Things like lack of initiative, poor visibility, or overcommitting can hold people back even when they’re good at their job.

Your attitude, your reliability, even showing up on time. It may not be why you were hired, but …

“They allow people to understand you behaviorally,” said Jenna Watson, LMHC, career coach.

Over time these everyday habits can be the difference between moving up or staying stuck. One habit that can actually hold people back? Being too nice.

“So, if you’re constantly saying yes, you might not actually be able to put your best foot forward or actually produce your best work because you’re overwhelmed,” said Watson.

Another habit that can hold people back? Staying in the background. Career coach Jenna Watson calls it “getting in front of the coach.” The idea comes from watching her son’s little league team, where players who stood in front of the coach were more likely to get picked for plays.

“So, they’re constantly being looked over for promotions, and they might have the skillset, but they don’t have the relationship built,” explained Watson.

Research shows initiative is also a major factor. A recent survey found half of managers said lack of initiative was a top reason new hires didn’t work out.

“A lot of times people want to wait for the direction,” said Watson.

Other habits can also send the wrong message. Looking disengaged in meetings can signal a lack of interest. And missing, or even nearly missing deadlines can suggest you’re not ready for more responsibility. Experts say you can build better work habits by staying positive, taking on new tasks, being open to challenges and asking for feedback from supervisors.

A few more habits experts say can hurt your career, the “heads down” approach. Working hard is important, but promotions often go to people who make their impact visible to decision makers. Career coaches suggest “working out loud.” That could mean sharing progress or sending a quick update to your manager. Also, not sharing your personal interest and passions with your co-workers, means they don’t who you are or how to support you.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources:

https://fortune.com/article/bosses-firing-gen-z-right-after-hiring-them-what-needs-to-change/

https://sg.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/how-to-take-initiative#:~:text=6.,can%20manage%20their%20expectations%20better

https://www.forbes.com/sites/shodewan/2026/01/26/5-healthy-work-habits-that-are-secretly-killing-your-career-in-2026/

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group