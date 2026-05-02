‘Don’t take anything for granted’: College sweethearts married in hospice at Boston Hospital by city

BOSTON — Before passing away last week, a 27-year-old North Carolina man was able to marry his college sweetheart while in hospice at a Boston hospital.

In a viral TikTok video, Paul Chong, Commissioner of City Records and City Registrar, can be heard overseeing a ceremony between Robbie Fox and his fiancée, Ke Peters of Connecticut.

The two first met at Elon University their freshman year, but became a couple their junior year. After graduating, they began a life together in Connecticut and North Carolina.

After a 2024 biking accident, Fox injured his hip. His doctors later uncovered an Ewing Sarcoma diagnosis.

His family and Peters decided to go to Boston for his treatment. Fox sought care at Dana Farber and Brigham & Women’s.

Following 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 40 rounds of radiation, dozens of blood transfusions and nights in the hospital, Fox was in remission in February of 2025.

In November, though, the cancer came back.

Over the last 6 months, his pain continued to grow despite medication.

That’s when his family and Kelli decided hospice should be involved at Brigham & Women’s.

“He said, ‘Oh I’m fine not leaving the state of Massachusetts,” Peters remembered her husband saying.

As of April, the couple had been engaged for roughly a year.

Peters, constantly by Fox’s bedside, said, “Oh, I think we should get married, and he was so excited and so happy about it... Reflecting back, I was like I think it’s more meaningful he was my husband than not.”

On April 15th, eight years exactly after the two met at Elon, the city’s registrar oversaw a wedding ceremony in the hospital with friends and family in attendance.

The emotional moments were posted to TikTok by Peters.

10 days later, Fox passed away.

“He taught me that I can be so strong,” she said. “There’s nothing I can’t do now... He was like, ‘Well, you know you’re going to live on... I did promise him I’d name my first-born kid after him and that kind of stuff just because of the impact he’s made.”

Peters remembered Fox as a loving, outgoing, and avid outdoorsman.

Paul Chong, Commissioner of City Records and City Registrar, told Boston 25:

“We are so proud to be a small part of Kelli and Robbie’s wedding - they are now literally a part of Boston’s history books. Kelli and Robbie inspire all of us to love even in the most difficult circumstances and remind us that families like theirs are what makes Boston special.”

His celebration of life will be held in North Carolina this June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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