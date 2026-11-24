WALTHAM, Mass. — The family of a Waltham police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2023 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against National Grid.

Paul Tracey, a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department, was killed when 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road.

Simon was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Tracey and a utility worker who was also struck and killed.

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The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Tracey’s widow, alleges that National Grid failed to obtain the proper work permits and did not have an adequate traffic control plan in place at the time of the crash.

Tracey’s widow is seeking “punitive damages for negligence, wanton or reckless conduct, and pain and suffering.”

“Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of Officer Paul Tracey and our colleague Roderick Jackson following this tragic 2023 accident,” a spokesperson said in a statement for National Grid. “Given the pending litigation, we are unable to comment further.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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