SEEKONK, Mass. — A turkey farm in Seekonk was closed by the board of health and will not be able to sell turkeys Tuesday and Wednesday, just days before Thanksgiving.

Belwing Turkey Farm is a local turkey farm that was established back in 1944, according to their Facebook page.

“This message is to our dedicated and valued customers who we are actively calling to notify you to make other arrangements for your turkey this year,” the business said in a statement.

“We apologize for this disruption in your holiday season.”

The Seekonk Police Department also posted on their Facebook page and said the farm would not be operational due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In meeting minutes from January of this year, Ryan Daw, the Assistant Health Agent from the Board of Health said in a statement that “this was his first experience with Belwing, when he walked into the shed with the turkeys at room temperature, pests, the smell, the temperature, the way they were handling the food was the worst he has seen in 25 years in the industry.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Seekonk Health Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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