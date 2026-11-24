BOSTON — A Benjamin Franklin impersonator arrested in Boston on Monday appeared in court the following morning still in full costume for his arraignment.

Timothy Kingman, 66, of the city’s Beacon Hill section, appeared before a judge in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday to face charges stemming from a default shoplifting warrant and a straight warrant for assault and battery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers conducting a coordinated warrant sweep targeting crime prevention in the Hanover Street area just after 2 p.m. Monday noticed a man dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin, police said.

“On closer inspection, officers recognized him not as the Founding Father but as Timothy Kingman,” the department said in a statement. “A further investigation by officers revealed that Kingman had two active warrants. Officers approached him and told him about the warrant.”

Kingman was taken into custody at the intersection of Cambridge and Staniford streets and booked at the Nashua Street Jail.

0 of 7 Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume. Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume. Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume. Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume. Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume. Boston Police arrest Benjamin Franklin impersonator Timothy Kingman, arrested on a warrant in Boston, appears in court sporting a Benjamin Franklin costume.

During his arraignment, the Commonwealth sought a $500 cash bail for an altercation that resulted in the assault and battery charge. Kingman’s attorney, Nicholas Santiago, argued that his client had his phone knocked out of his hands by the alleged victim in the case, resulting in injuries to his shoulder and thumb, while the victim emerged unscathed.

Santiago noted Kingman’s altercation stemmed from alcohol use but that he’s now eight months sober.

Santiago said Kingman is a Suffolk University graduate and former electrician who has been giving guided research tours in Benjamin Franklin regalia for the last six years.

“He’s self-employed, and he gives tours. He impersonates Mr. Benjamin Franklin...He’s passionate about that. It takes guts, he’s committed, and he wears the outfit,” Santiago told the court. “He deeply cares about Boston.”

Kingman pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The judge presiding over the hearing released Kingman on personal recognizance in both cases and ordered him to return to court in January for a pre-trial hearing.

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