Waltham police officer, utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash while working detail, sources say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham police officer and a utility worker were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Totten Pond Road Wednesday evening, according to Boston 25 sources.

Officials say a suspect struck a Waltham police officer and three National Grid workers at a detail worksite around 4:30 p.m.

The officer and utility worker have both passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash, sources tell Boston 25.

Two of the other gas workers were transported with injuries.

The suspect then allegedly stole a Waltham cruiser and crashed it a short distance later. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended and is in police custody, according to officials.

Cell phone video from a witness shows the stolen cruiser driving at a high rate of speed away from police.

The name of the suspect and the charges they’ll be facing have not been announced.

In a statement, National Grid said, “Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones.”

State Police Detectives, crime scene technicians, MSP Collision Recon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and Waltham Police are all investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Greg Hill Foundation has set up a fund to collect donations for the victims of the crash.

