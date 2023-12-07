Waltham officer killed in crash was ‘amazing’ husband, dad who ‘served with distinction,’ chief says

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Waltham police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash was an “amazing” father and husband who served his department and the city with “great distinction.”

Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road around 4 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

“Paul Tracey served this great city with distinction. He was a compassionate police officer who always looked out for the underdog,” O’Connell said during a news conference alongside Ryan late Wednesday night. “He was an amazing husband, loving father, and an amazing friend to all, especially the men and women here at this police department.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Waltham police officer killed, gas worker seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, sources say (Peter Lobo)

Tracey’s wife is a school resource officer and he leaves behind two children. He also once appeared on an episode of “Family Feud.”

Tracey was working a police detail for National Grid at the time of the crash, which also claimed the life of a 36-year-old utility worker from Cambridge, according to Ryan and O’Connell. The worker’s name hasn’t been released.

“Simon was operating a pickup truck eastbound on Totten Pond Road in Waltham when he pulled to the side of the road and suddenly turned back into the roadway in an attempt to execute a U-turn. He struck a vehicle traveling eastbound, then continued driving forward for approximately a quarter mile before fatally striking Tracey and the utility worker,” Ryan and and O’Connell explained.

After striking Tracey and the worker, Simon allegedly struck multiple other vehicles before abandoning his truck and fleeing on foot. Ryan and O’Connell said Simon then pulled a knife on another officer before stealing his police cruiser and taking off again.

Large police presence shuts down busy Waltham road amid crash investigation

Simon eventually crashed on Winter Street, where he was apprehended by police following a brief foot chase.

Simon is due in Waltham District Court to face charges of two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery on Thursday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group